Bernard Looney Acquires 68 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney bought 68 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £314.16 ($385.43).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BP alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Bernard Looney acquired 65 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £313.30 ($384.37).

BP Stock Performance

BP stock opened at GBX 469.55 ($5.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 473.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 439.36. The company has a market capitalization of £85.17 billion and a PE ratio of -6.59.

BP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -26.57%.

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.38) to GBX 530 ($6.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 560 ($6.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.59) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.47) to GBX 549 ($6.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 539.86 ($6.62).

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.