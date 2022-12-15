Bernard Looney Buys 68 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £314.16 ($385.43).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Bernard Looney bought 65 shares of BP stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £313.30 ($384.37).

BP Trading Down 0.3 %

LON BP opened at GBX 469.55 ($5.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 473.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 439.36. The firm has a market cap of £85.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.59.

BP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.57%.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BP from GBX 520 ($6.38) to GBX 530 ($6.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BP from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 560 ($6.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BP from GBX 527 ($6.47) to GBX 549 ($6.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.59) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 539.86 ($6.62).

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

