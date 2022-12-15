BMO Capital Markets Lowers Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target to C$14.00

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Frontera Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:FEC opened at C$10.21 on Tuesday. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.74 and a 52 week high of C$15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$880.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy ( TSE:FEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$494.42 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy will post 3.5100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

