BMO Capital Markets Lowers Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$10.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.54.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.22. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.53 and a 52 week high of C$8.18.

Insider Transactions at Headwater Exploration

About Headwater Exploration

In related news, Director Kevin Olson sold 76,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$475,729.31.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

