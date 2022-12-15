BMO Capital Markets Lowers NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$16.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s previous close.

NVA has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.34.

NVA opened at C$12.41 on Tuesday. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.94 and a 1-year high of C$14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.63.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$55,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,135,445.65. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$466,687.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,015,170. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,135,445.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,325.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

