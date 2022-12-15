BMO Capital Markets Lowers Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$15.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$14.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.03. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$8.44 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28.

Insider Activity at Peyto Exploration & Development

About Peyto Exploration & Development

In other news, Director Brian Davis purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.98 per share, with a total value of C$749,047.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,254,461.58. In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total value of C$26,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,547.80. Also, Director Brian Davis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.98 per share, with a total value of C$749,047.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,254,461.58. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 348,600 shares of company stock worth $5,031,777 and sold 125,619 shares worth $1,726,727.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

