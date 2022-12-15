BMO Capital Markets Lowers Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$15.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$14.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.03. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$8.44 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
