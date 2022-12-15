BMO Capital Markets Lowers Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$12.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.23.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$9.87 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$6.50 and a 12-month high of C$12.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.83.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,690,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,710,917.48. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $192,600 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

