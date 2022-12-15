Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a C$73.43 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CM. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.66.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.6 %

CM opened at C$56.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$60.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$55.35 and a 52-week high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

