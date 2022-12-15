Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Buys 160 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose bought 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($184.52).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Kate Ringrose acquired 162 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £140.94 ($172.91).

On Thursday, November 10th, Kate Ringrose bought 22 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of GBX 1,694 ($20.78).

Centrica Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 91.98 ($1.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 919.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 65.02 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.08 ($1.19). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centrica Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.59) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.77) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 126 ($1.55).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

