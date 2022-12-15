Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Buys 160 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose bought 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($184.52).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Kate Ringrose acquired 162 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £140.94 ($172.91).
- On Thursday, November 10th, Kate Ringrose bought 22 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of GBX 1,694 ($20.78).
Centrica Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 91.98 ($1.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 919.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 65.02 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.08 ($1.19). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.75.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
