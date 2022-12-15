Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Raised to C$6.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$5.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.95. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$4.01 and a 52-week high of C$6.16. The firm has a market cap of C$477.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 650,300 shares in the company, valued at C$3,901,800. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $67,110.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

