Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.13.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -35.45. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.99 and a 12 month high of C$9.70.

Insider Transactions at Enerflex

About Enerflex

In other Enerflex news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,725.

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.