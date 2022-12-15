Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.71% from the company’s previous close.

Frontera Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:FEC opened at C$10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.15. The company has a market cap of C$880.45 million and a PE ratio of 1.11. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.74 and a 12 month high of C$15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$494.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Frontera Energy will post 3.5100002 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.