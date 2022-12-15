Insider Buying: Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Purchases £149.94 in Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis bought 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($183.95).

Rotork Stock Performance

ROR opened at GBX 314 ($3.85) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 3,488.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 259.25. Rotork plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375.20 ($4.60).

Get Rotork alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.80) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rotork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 367.50 ($4.51).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.