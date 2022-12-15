Insider Buying: XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Purchases 723 Shares of Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Rating) insider Graham Bird acquired 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £151.83 ($186.27).
Graham Bird also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 6th, Graham Bird purchased 100,000 shares of XP Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($15,948.96).
XP Factory Stock Performance
XPF opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £32.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87. XP Factory Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 33 ($0.40). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
XP Factory Company Profile
XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for XP Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.