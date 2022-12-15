Jonathan Davis Buys 49 Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis acquired 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($183.95).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 314 ($3.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,488.89. Rotork plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375.20 ($4.60). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 276.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 259.25.

ROR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.80) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 367.50 ($4.51).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

