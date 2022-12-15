Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.88.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$29.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$26.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.