Louise Beardmore Buys 17 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Louise Beardmore purchased 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($12.66) per share, for a total transaction of £175.44 ($215.24).
United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.2 %
UU opened at GBX 1,036.50 ($12.72) on Thursday. United Utilities Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 813.20 ($9.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.56). The firm has a market cap of £7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,378.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 968.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,019.52.
United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 15.17 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 5,866.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.
Further Reading
