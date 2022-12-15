Louise Beardmore Buys 17 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Louise Beardmore purchased 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($12.66) per share, for a total transaction of £175.44 ($215.24).

UU opened at GBX 1,036.50 ($12.72) on Thursday. United Utilities Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 813.20 ($9.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.56). The firm has a market cap of £7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,378.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 968.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,019.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 15.17 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 5,866.67%.

UU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.27) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.09) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.50) to GBX 1,025 ($12.58) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.34) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,097 ($13.46).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

