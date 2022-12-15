MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEG. Raymond James downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.21.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.35. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.03 and a 52-week high of C$24.47.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

