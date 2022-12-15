Michael (Mike) McLaren Acquires 67 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 67 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £499.82 ($613.20).

Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 77 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 646 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of £497.42 ($610.26).

FDM Group Stock Performance

LON FDM opened at GBX 786 ($9.64) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 680.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 774.51. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 591 ($7.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,344 ($16.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £858.25 million and a P/E ratio of 2,620.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About FDM Group

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.60) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

