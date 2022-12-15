Neeta Patel Acquires 229 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel bought 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £494.64 ($606.85).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Neeta Patel acquired 233 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £493.96 ($606.01).

On Monday, October 10th, Neeta Patel bought 222 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £495.06 ($607.36).

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ATT opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £889.52 million and a PE ratio of 383.33. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 199.40 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 361.47 ($4.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 223.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 227.06.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

