Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.22% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.50. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$17.92 and a twelve month high of C$30.44.
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.
