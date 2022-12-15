Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.50. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$17.92 and a twelve month high of C$30.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parex Resources

About Parex Resources

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.07 per share, with a total value of C$158,007.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,079,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,742,031.78. In other news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$50,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,155.92. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,007.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,079,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,742,031.78. Insiders have acquired 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $228,075 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.