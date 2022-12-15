Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. CSFB lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.86.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE:PPL opened at C$46.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$37.07 and a 12 month high of C$53.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.53.

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

About Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total transaction of C$305,253.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at C$670,801.56.

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.