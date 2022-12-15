Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ROOT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut Roots from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ROOT opened at C$2.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.02. Roots has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The stock has a market cap of C$102.62 million and a PE ratio of 5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.00.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.