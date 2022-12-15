Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.44.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

TSE RBY opened at C$1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95. Rubellite Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.83 and a 52-week high of C$5.14.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

