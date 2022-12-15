Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Insider Mark Pegler Buys 23,600 Shares of Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) insider Mark Pegler bought 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £15,104 ($18,530.24).

Severfield Price Performance

LON:SFR opened at GBX 63.60 ($0.78) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.88. Severfield plc has a 52 week low of GBX 46.65 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 76 ($0.93). The stock has a market cap of £196.86 million and a PE ratio of 1,060.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99.

Get Severfield alerts:

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

Read More

