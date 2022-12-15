Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Softchoice and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Softchoice Stock Performance

Shares of Softchoice stock opened at 17.50 on Monday. Softchoice has a 1-year low of 13.57 and a 1-year high of 28.66.

About Softchoice

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

