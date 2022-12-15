Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$54.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.06.
Suncor Energy stock opened at C$42.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$56.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$28.77 and a 52 week high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.06.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
