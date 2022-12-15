United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Louise Beardmore Buys 17 Shares

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Louise Beardmore bought 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($12.66) per share, with a total value of £175.44 ($215.24).

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,036.50 ($12.72) on Thursday. United Utilities Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 813.20 ($9.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.56). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 968.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,019.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The company has a market cap of £7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,378.67.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 15.17 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,866.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Utilities Group Company Profile

UU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.34) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.27) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.50) to GBX 1,025 ($12.58) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.09) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,097 ($13.46).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

