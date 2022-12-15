Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s previous close.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 target price on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.18.

TSE VET opened at C$24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$12.81 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,433,270. In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$282,256.08. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,433,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

