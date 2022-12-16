3,930 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

