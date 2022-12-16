711 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 711 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $152.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.30, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

