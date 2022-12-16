Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $316.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.09. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

