Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Air T stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.44 and a beta of 1.21. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

