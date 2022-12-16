Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 48.7% in November

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,100 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the November 15th total of 503,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank cut Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of ALFFF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

