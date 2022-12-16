Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,724,200 shares in the company, valued at $35,714,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,955,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $101,627,072.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,993,323 shares in the company, valued at $891,112,449.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,724,200 shares in the company, valued at $35,714,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,182,994 shares of company stock worth $104,592,262. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

