ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) PT Raised to $67.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $68.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter worth about $1,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ALLETE by 8.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ALLETE by 15.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.