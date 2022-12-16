Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,894.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 4.3 %

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

