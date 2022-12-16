Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,102.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,559 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.62. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.