Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,894.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,689 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

