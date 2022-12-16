Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMPS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altus Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.83 and a beta of 0.41. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

