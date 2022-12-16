Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $97,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 862.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED opened at $84.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.01.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.13.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

