American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to an inline rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.53.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

