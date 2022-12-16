American Research & Management Co. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.6% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.44 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

