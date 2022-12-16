Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ames National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $22.80 on Friday. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The company has a market cap of $205.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Ames National’s payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ames National

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ames National by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ames National by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

