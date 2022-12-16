AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $149.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,003,000 after buying an additional 150,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after acquiring an additional 357,665 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,005,000 after acquiring an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

