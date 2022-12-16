Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $63.30

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,701 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,478. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

