Analysts Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) PT at $38.25

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,868.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,868.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,325.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $1,395,463. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Adient by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adient by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 244.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. Equities analysts expect that Adient will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

