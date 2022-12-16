Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Target Price at $57.56

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.19.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
Insider Activity at Ball
In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ball Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ball has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.