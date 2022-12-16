Analysts Set Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) PT at $87.00

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 533,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $78.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $551.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.00 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

