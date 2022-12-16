Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT at $120.24

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

